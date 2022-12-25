The long Christmas weekend opens today, full of events and moments related to religious celebrations. Among these are some of the most evocative Christmas Eve masses, starting with the one which for the 44th time will be held at 11 pm at the Gorgazzo spring, organized by the Pordenonese Sommozzatori Center, with the torchlight vigil of the divers on the surface and, subsequently, the scenic evolutions on the water and the immersion and placing of the votive crown on the statue of the submerged Christ.

Also of great attraction is the mass in the caves of Pradis, scheduled at midnight, officiated by the bishop of Concordia-Pordenone Giuseppe Pellegrini, during which speleologists descend from the vault of the cave carrying the Child Jesus. And equally exciting is the Mass in the La Foos cave in Campone, scheduled for 10pm, preceded by the torchlight procession that leaves the town at 9.15pm, organized by the Pordenonese Cai Speleological Union.

As for Christmas in Pordenone, we remind you that on 31 December the traditional end-of-year concert of the Cultural Initiatives Center is expected at 4 pm in the Verdi theater, with a strong symbolic value (the Ukrainian Karkhiv Philharmonic Orchestra will take the stage) and at 20.30 in Piazza XX Settembre the New Year’s Eve party with live music by the British quartet led by the Hammondist James Taylor. Returning to today, already at 8 Santa Claus in the Sacred Heart district will wish the residents a happy birthday, from 10 in the library there are Melarancia activities and at 11 the doors of the town hall open for the guided tour.

Many appointments with workshops and entertainment for children: in Piazza Risorgimento at 2pm; in the Bastia of the castle of Torre at 3 pm and in the Villanova district at 4 pm. Also at 4 pm there is the show by the magician Sirius “Street Magic Circus” in Piazza XX Settembre. Among the open exhibitions (from 10 to 18) we mention those set up at the Paff! : The Spirit of Will Eisner, Tony Wolf – Beware of the Wolf, In the Sign of Tex and The Incredible Adventures of Luca in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Today, among other things, parking is free throughout the city, both in multi-storey car parks and in blue ones on the street. The events I take a “break” almost everywhere on Christmas Day to return to Boxing Day.

In Pordenone it starts at 4 pm with the screening of the film for the whole family “Strange world, a mysterious world” by Cinemazero Kids in the Nuovo Cinema Don Bosco. And there’s cinema in Piancavallo too, where the superheroes arrive: at 8.45 pm, in the boardroom, “Eternals”, the new Marvel/Disney cinecomic, is screened. Finally, a double special event at the Capitol in Pordenone: at 5 and 9 pm the theatrical show of illusionism and magic “Illusionismi”, by Nicola Previti and Martin, aimed at families: over 100 minutes in the unexplored world of enchantment through original and astonishing performances that tell the evolution of the magical art.

