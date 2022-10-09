Home News Massacre in A4: no signs of braking, hypothesis illness. The educator also died, the victims rise to seven
Massacre in A4: no signs of braking, hypothesis illness. The educator also died, the victims rise to seven

Massacre in A4: no signs of braking, hypothesis illness. The educator also died, the victims rise to seven

There would be no traces of braking at the point of the accident on Friday on the A4 motorway, in the San Donà-Portogruaro section, in which six volunteers and members of the Centro 21 cooperative in Riccione lost their lives. The former mayor was behind the wheel: he was accompanying five disabled children from Centro 21 to an event in Friuli. Their van hit a truck.

The driver’s sickness

The detail that emerged from the findings, reported by the local newspapers, suggests the hypothesis of an illness of the driver of the van, the former mayor of Riccione Massimo Pironi. The Venice Public Prosecutor’s Office has already given the authorization to hand over the bodies to the families for the funeral. The minibus driven by Pironi crashed into a truck at high speed, which was lined up on the roadway near the infamous ‘funnel’ for the third lane construction sites, due to an accident about 5 kilometers ahead.

The seventh victim

It was confirmed in the afternoon the death of Romina Bannini, the 36-year-old educator involved in the accident on the A4. This was announced by the Ulss company of the Marca Trevigiana, which concluded the procedure for ascertaining the death. Bannini had been admitted to the Cà Foncello hospital in Treviso after being extracted, alive but in very serious conditions, from the vehicle’s cabin. Her family members, at the request expressed in the past by herself, have consented to the donation of organs.

