Materna Group is growing in the future field of Human Experience Management / Through the merger of cbs with the HXM consultant projekt0708, the group is developing into a provider of comprehensive HR solutions.

Dortmund (ots) – Modern solutions for Human Experience Management (HXM) are the key for companies to future-proof HR management processes with the latest working methods and technologies. With the acquisition of the Munich HXM specialist projekt0708 GmbH, cbs Corporate Business Solutions GmbH is now positioning itself in this growth area as a new full-service provider. The Materna Group is thus realizing the vision of a holistic portfolio on the subject of employee experience and human resources.

“The acquisition of cbs creates a new HR player in the Materna Group with 3,700 employees at over 35 locations, which opens up further synergy potential and offers us and our customers many new options,” says Materna CEO Martin Wibbe. “As a leading player in the fast-growing HXM segment, Projekt0708 fits very well with our strong, sustainable growth ambition. We are very pleased that projekt0708 is now part of the group.”

The aim of cbs is to develop into one of the top SAP partners for HXM in the DACH region and to expand HR topics and solutions in the SAP environment. “With the acquisition, we are continuing our success story and driving our growth forward,” says cbs CEO Rainer Wittwen. “With NEXT ONE we are creating the next generation of corporate solutions – and that also applies to the area of ​​human resources. With projekt0708 we have the great opportunity to cover the wealth of HR topics of our customers even better and more comprehensively.”

Acquisition enables a variety of cooperation approaches in the group of companies

Also in interaction with Materna TMT, specialist for digital learning, change communication and media production, there is potential for the refinement of HR processes through innovative software and services. TMT positions itself primarily in the public sector and in the key sector of industries. With her latest offering “Employee Experience” she supports industrial companies in the search and long-term retention of personnel. As an EMEA elite partner of the enterprise service management platform manufacturer ServiceNow, the Materna subsidiary agineo GmbH offers a wide range of further cooperation approaches. “projekt0708 optimally complements the services of the group. Together we can now get started with the goal of a comprehensive portfolio on the subject of employee experience and HR,” says Martin Wibbe.

Modern HXM solutions bring more clout in the “war for talent”

With their HXM solutions such as the cloud solution SAP SuccessFactors, the Munich-based company fully meets the requirements of the market. According to experts, the demand for services in the area of ​​HR and digitization will grow strongly, partly because of the so-called “war for talent”. Companies now apply to potential employees and not the other way around. Therefore, when processes and systems are professionalised, the focus is not on the actual employee administration, but on differentiating elements in recruiting, onboarding, in the further development of the workforce through learning management software and in the areas of feedback and performance.

With the solutions from projekt0708 on board, Materna can now quickly make an impact in these areas, especially with software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. SAP SuccessFactors is a prime example of SaaS solutions. projekt0708 is a SAP Gold Partner, Microsoft Partner and recognized specialist for SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Concur, SAP HCM and H4S4 as well as for the orchestration and integration of the solutions in a hybrid system environment. In addition, projekt0708 has extensive expertise in optimizing the user experience of business applications based on the latest SAP UI technologies, such as SAP Fiori/SAPUI5.

projekt0708 will remain as an independent subsidiary. The proven management will continue to drive the success story forward in the long term.

About Materna

The Materna Group implements sustainable IT and digitization projects for customers from corporations, medium-sized companies and public authorities. With more than 3,700 employees worldwide, Materna generates sales of 554 million euros (2022). Know-how and skills are bundled along nine focus areas. In the focus areas of digital administration, enterprise service management and passenger journey, Materna has held a market-leading position for many years. With the focus areas of SAP transformation, Journey2Cloud(TM) and cyber security, Materna offers solutions for the most pressing challenges in almost all industries. In the focus areas of digital experience, sustainability & resilience and data economy, Materna offers solutions that customers can use to position themselves sustainably and in a way that generates added value in the long term.

Press contact:

Materna Information & Communications SE Sascha Rentzing Tel.: +49 174 6970262 E-Mail: [email protected] http://www.materna.de

Original content from: Materna Information & Communications SE, transmitted by news aktuell

Presseportal-Newsroom: news up-to-date GmbH