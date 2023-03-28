TUC current

Pupils

The talented student Melia Haase from Zschopau is studying mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology as an early student and passed an outstanding semester exam

Melia Haase is 16 years old, goes to school in Zschopau – and in more than ten years she is the first early student to be enrolled in the Faculty of Mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology. In the 2022/2023 winter semester, she also took the best exam to date for an early student of mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology – in one of the most demanding introductory courses of all: Analysis I.

“I am delighted that Ms. Haase was so successful this semester and passed the Analysis I exam in the Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics with a grade of 1.0,” says Prof. Dr. Tino Ullrich, Professor of Applied Analysis and supervisor of Melia Haase. “Ms. Haase has already made us aware of her excellent performance past mathematics Olympiads noticed. I was particularly impressed that she did all the previous work without deducting points – and that in a course that is also a great challenge for freshmen. Congratulations to me and your trainer Dr. Martin Schäfer very warmly,” adds Ullrich.

Melia Haase already has her passion for mathematics very early discovered: “Mathematics has fascinated me since fifth grade at the latest. That was when I took part in the Math Olympiad for the first time and went to my school’s math club. In my free time, I also deal with mathematical training tasks and various methods,” says Haase.

She found the jump from school to Chemnitz University of Technology very enriching: “I took the Analysis I course at Chemnitz University of Technology and I particularly liked the fact that we developed everything here from scratch. So not like at school, where you are of course given a lot,” explains Haase. It was more demanding, but – unlike at school – never boring, says the talented student.

The 5th Day of Mathematics on April 1, 2023 offers vivid lectures, a hands-on exhibition, the student team competition and a panel discussion with the Prime Minister of Saxony

The Faculty of Mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology invites you to April 1, 2023 from 9:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m to the central lecture hall building, Reichenhainer Straße 90, to the “5. Day of Mathematics”. “We not only want to convey the joy of creative thinking to as many guests as possible, but also very clearly show the importance of mathematics for many areas from science to business to politics,” emphasizes Prof. Dr. Daniel Potts, Dean of the Faculty .

One of the highlights of the program is a plenary lecture by Dr. Anne Kandler from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig on the question of whether mathematics can help to save endangered languages. The heart of the “Day of Mathematics” is the Team competition for students in grades 8 to 9 and 10 to 12. There are also four in the lecture hall building Mathematics labs for students titled Machine Learning, Origami, Sagrada Familia, and Hanging Pictures. The Prime Minister of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, will also be there. At 3 p.m. he will be discussing on the podium on the topic “Mathematics of the future – also in Chemnitz?”.

Further information to the program: www.tu-chemnitz.de/tdm

