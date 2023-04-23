May opens with Wagner and Strauss, it’s already a triumph – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, APRIL 23 – Ovations and long applause at the first date of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Festival, the 85th edition, clearly mark the theater’s desire to restart after the shock of the commissioner. Wagner and Strauss in the hall program were interpreted by a popular direction by Daniele Gatti who immediately received warm applause together with the orchestra at the entrance. At the end of the concert seven minutes of applause. Wagner was proposed with a selection of symphonic pieces from the mythical Götterdämmerung, the Twilight of the gods, while Strauss with the work 40. Ovations for Cats and also for the violinist Salvatore Quaranta whose execution in the solo movements received an energetic public appreciation. Commissioner Onofrio Cutaia welcomed him in the foyer and many spectators wanted to greet him in person and get to know him. The edge of the stage was decorated with white and green azaleas. Among the guests the singer Mika, who arrived with the mayor Dario Nardella and who, after the photos with the public, sat next to the maestro Zubin Mehta, director emeritus for life of the Maggio. Also in the room was the chief of staff of the Mic Francesco Gilioli, the artist who signed the Festival manifesto Nico Vascellari, the superintendent of the Regio di Parma Luciano Messi, that of the Ravenna Festival Antonio De Rosa, the president of the Tuscany Regional Orchestra Maurizio Frittelli and the director general of Ort Marco Parri.



For the city, among others, Cardinal Giuseppe Betori, the rector Alessandra Petrucci, the president of the CR Firenze Foundation Luigi Salvadori. (HANDLE).

