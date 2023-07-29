Mayor of San Salvador launches Security Plan during August festivities

The mayor of San Salvador, Mario Durán, announced this Friday morning the plan to be developed during the August festivities in honor of the Divine Savior of the World.

The mayor reported from the Sivarland park facilities, that as of tomorrow, August 29, all the games, food areas, and others, will be enabled for the population, but all activities will be officially inaugurated as of Tuesday, August 1.

“The August Fiestas will officially start at 6:00 am with the traditional alborada dedicated to the Divine Savior of the World and at 9:00 am we start with the Mail Parade, the show is guaranteed for all Salvadorans”Duran said.

In addition, he assured that security will be guaranteed since there will be more than 300 elements of the CAM, PNC and Armed Forces. There will also be a circuit with more than 50 high-tech security cameras.

