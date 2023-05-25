Home » Mayor of Sonsonate condemns alliance of opposition parties
Mayor of Sonsonate condemns alliance of opposition parties

by admin
Facing the upcoming 2024 presidential elections, the FMLN, ARENA and VAMOS have made Sonsonate the first municipality where an official meeting of the alliance of these opposition parties was held, a fact that was condemned by Mayor Rafael Arévalo .

“The ARENA-FMLN alliance in Sonsonate is confirmed. Our municipality was the departmental seat of the truce between gangs, now it is the first municipality in which their union is consolidated,” said the mayor of Sonsonate, Rafael Arévalo.

Both the FMLN and ARENA profited for decades from the Salvadoran people, at the expense of their well-being and security, by agreeing with gang members, allowing them to take advantage of the people.

