MDV wants to increase prices for tickets and subscriptions

MDV wants to increase prices for tickets and subscriptions

The Mitteldeutscher Verkehrsverbund (MDV) is planning to increase the prices for tickets and subscriptions next summer. “The average price adjustment for tickets and subscriptions in Leipzig and Halle (Saale) is six percent,” the company announced on Monday.

In the five districts in which the MDV runs, as well as in local train traffic in the MDV-Nord, prices are increasing “by an average of six to eight percent across the entire range of tariffs”. In addition to Leipzig and Halle, the Saxon districts of Leipzig and northern Saxony, the Saale district and the Burgenland district in Saxony-Anhalt and the Altenburger Land district in Thuringia belong to the MDV. The price changes should take effect from August 1, 2023.

49-euro ticket not affected by price increases

“Against the background of the significantly increased prices for energy, traction current and diesel, the increased operating costs for ongoing operations and the effect of inflation on all areas, the price adjustment is unavoidable,” the statement said. The changes do not affect the Deutschlandticket for 49 euros, which will be valid nationwide from May.

The “Leipziger Volkszeitung” had already reported at the weekend what the MDV tariff increase means for Leipzig. Among other things, the price for single tickets is to rise from EUR 3.00 to EUR 3.20.

