That Monsignor Georg Gaenswein, Benedict XVI’s personal secretary, had not entered into harmony with Francis was no secret in the Vatican. Just as it was known that when the German Pope communicated his intention to renounce the throne of Peter, he tried to dissuade him. The inclination for traditionalism, conservatism, in short, his being an even more intransigent interpreter of a pontiff, Joseph Ratzinger, already known in himself for his doctrinal firmness, albeit accompanied by cultured argument and gentle stretch.

