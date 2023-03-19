11
Zurich/London (awp) – The British banking supervisory authorities have apparently already approved the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS. At least that is what the British news channel Sky News (online) reports. The Bank of England has signaled to its international peers and UBS that it is considering the emergency transaction that the two…
