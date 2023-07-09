Meet the new book by Hernán Porras Molina: “12 tales of anger, love and pain” – EntornoInteligente

We are delighted to announce the launch of the new book by Hernán Porras Molina titled “12 tales of anger, love and pain”. This exciting anthology of short stories brings together the literary talents of two outstanding writers, Hernan Porras Molina and Ramses Mendoza. The book arises from the assignments made during the Creative Writing course taught by Professor José Manuel Peláez in September 2022.

«12 tales of anger, love and pain» has an exceptional foreword written by Nelson Oxford, who guides us through this literary journey and explores the concepts and differences between tales, stories and fables. Oxford carefully analyzes the emotions present in each of the 12 stories, extracting the 7 deadly sins that are intertwined in the narratives created by Hernán Porras Molina and Ramsés Mendoza.

This captivating collection of short stories covers a wide range of themes and emotions, prompting the reader to reflect and form opinions on various situations. Each story presents an enigma that invites us to explore human nature and discover the complexities of relationships, desires and fears.

Below is a summary of the 12 stories included in the book:

«state kidnapping»: A teenager is arrested and subjected to clandestine interrogations by the Venezuelan dictatorship.

“A bad person”: Diego faces the dilemma of caring for his dying uncle or confronting him about the mistreatment he suffered during his childhood.

“The mentalist”: In New York City, a couple fall in love while reading each other’s minds.

“My friend Belinda”: The start of the pandemic leads a young lawyer to take extreme precautions to avoid getting infected. But will it be enough to escape her fate?

“My Barbie”: A woman remembers a traumatic past as she climbs some stairs to her new destination.

«Venezuela is beautiful»: We will discover that the difficult economic situation of a country can crush the income of its citizens, but not their optimism.

“The midnight”: David confesses his biggest fear: having to drive at midnight.

“The Hunch”: A last minute decision can make a big difference when fulfilling a last will.

«El casting»: A man falls in love on the subway and looks for a way to coincide every day with his new love.

“The maracucha”: A young executive loses concentration and wastes valuable hours trying to figure out the name of a woman he is intensely attracted to.

“Insomnia”: A young man who believes that everything goes wrong for him gets bored in Creative Writing classes and discovers a cure for his disease.

“The teacher”: A student is forced by his tutor to negatively criticize the subject he teaches, triggering emotions that put him against the wall.

Throughout the narrative, the authors encourage us to reflect, to criticize and to take a position in different situations. Each story raises questions that lead us to wonder why Luis Eduardo was arrested in the DGCIM, if Uncle Ali will continue clinging to his chair, if Amanda will fall into the mentalist’s game, if Belinda and Mr. Sanabria will believe in COVID and the Russian vaccine as a cure, if Barbie’s mother will find her after 25 years, if the owner of the building will continue to avoid sharing his food with the neighbor, if David will risk his life due to his superstition, if Ali will wait for his nephew in the hospital , if they will find Julieta on the subway, if the maracucha knows what awaits her from her platonic love and if things will continue to go wrong for the sleepy student in Creative Writing classes. All this finally inspires us to discover the enigma of why the teacher José Manuel keeps laughing with emotion.

We hope that each story in this book will be an unforgettable experience and that readers will enjoy it as much as the authors enjoyed creating it. We appreciate your interest in purchasing “12 Tales of Anger, Love, and Pain.”

The book will be available in selected bookstores and online. For more information, please visit Amazon’s website: https://www.amazon.com/12-Cuentos-amor-dolor-Spanish/dp/B0BLGP59QM

About Hernan Porras Molina: Hernán Porras Molina is an anthropologist, consultant and writer. He has published 30 stories and now the new book 12 stories. With “12 Tales of Anger, Love, and Pain,” he continues his legacy of compelling and insightful storytelling.

About Ramses Mendoza: Ramsés Mendoza is a talented journalist and writer. His ability to create complex characters and develop captivating plots has made him a leading voice in the literary arena.

