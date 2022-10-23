Listen to the audio version of the article

The decision to entrust the delicate Pnrr dossier, together with European Affairs and Cohesion Policies, to the most faithful Raffaele Fitto. And to attribute the management of sea policies to the dicastery for the South, led by the former governor of Sicily, Sebastiano Musumeci, opening, at least on paper, the way to a possible intersection of competences, especially for the management of the Coast Guard, with the Ministry of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility, where Matteo Salvini lands. Although the Lega immediately made it known that “the delegations of Minister Musumeci will not absorb any competences currently held by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility”. There is no shortage of news regarding the structure of the outgoing executive in the government structure announced by the new premier Giorgia Meloni.

Last minute decisions

And some would be perfected at the last minute. Like the decision to attribute the helm of economic development to a high-ranking member of Fdi such as Adolfo Urso (basically a return), rather than to Guido Crosetto (called to defense). And above all to give this ministry a targeted mission with a new denomination, which becomes “of Companies and Made in Italy”.

Even the Ministry of Education, where Giuseppe Valditara arrives, one of Salvini’s advisers with a past in An, shows itself with a retouched physiognomy taking the name of “Education and merit”. A restyling that also represents a precise signal of the route that the executive intends to follow on this side.

Digital transition: the ministry disappears

The department of digital transition disappears. While in part with a return to the past but also with new garments, the ministry will have in the cockpit Francesco Lollobrigida, another man very close to Meloni: that of agricultural policies, transformed into agriculture and food sovereignty. As well as that Ecological Transition, re-converted into the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, initially attributed by mistake to Paolo Zangrillo of Fi, destined for the PA, but of which the party colleague Gilberto Pichetto Fratin will instead be the owner. Lollobrigida immediately specified that the reference to food sovereignty is not an unprecedented one: “they also have it in France where they have better defended their products, so we believe it is completely in line with the vocation that we too will have”.

Key Dicasteries

But surely the tiles imposed with greater force by the premier to complete the puzzle of the 24 ministries on which the government rests are those of the PNRR and the policies of the sea. The choice of assigning to Fitto, called to manage European Affairs and cohesion policies, the coordination of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is not accidental. The minister will also have the task of preparing the ground for any adjustments and refinements of the Plan to which Meloni has repeatedly referred, as well as maintaining dialogue with Brussels on the crucial issue of the implementation phase.