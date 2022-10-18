The Meloni government seems to be closer to the finish line after yesterday’s meeting between Silvio Berlusconi and the new prime minister in pectore: a clarifying face to face, in which the founder and leader of Forza Italia would seem to have definitively recognized the new balance of power at the inside the center right. The joint statement at the end of the talks at the Via della Scrofa headquarters puts (at least for now) aside disagreements and controversies but above all highlights how the coalition will present itself as President Mattarella united. Today deputies and senators are called to vote to elect the group leaders of the parliamentary groups and the leader of Forza Italia, in a note, indicated “Alessandro Cattaneo blue group leader in the Chamber e Licia Ronzulli in the Senate “. Meanwhile, the last pieces on the totominister front remain to be defined, and the main issue seems to be linked to the Justice Department: Berlusconi insists on Casellati, Meloni would prefer Nordio. Stormy air, on the other hand, among the oppositions struggling with the vice-presidencies of the Chambers: Action denounces what it considers a real abuse by the Pd and 5Stelle and announces through its leader Calenda that he will not participate in the votes

Follow the updates by the hour

12.16 – After Meloni in the Chamber also La Russa

The president of the Senate, Ignazio La Russa, has just arrived at the Fdi group in Montecitorio where the party president, Giorgia Meloni, has also recently arrived.

11.58 – Rosato (Iv): “Asked for vice presidency, it seems they don’t want to give it to us”

As for the vice-presidents of the chambers, “there are 4 top figures who can represent the opposition which are the vice-presidents of the chamber and the senate, if the Pd and M5S agree they can choose their names and we would be excluded. It is an institutional place where it is right that the main oppositions are represented. We asked for a vice-presidency, it seems they don’t want to give it to us, we’ll see ». So Ettore Rosato, president of Italia viva, to the microphones of Radio Cusano Campus. “The oppositions in content – he added – are objectively different, just look at the issue of justice or citizenship income. There may also be issues on which we are in harmony, for example if there were battles against women’s rights, we would also make a wall with other oppositions, we hope this does not happen. We hope to be able to make a wall all together to solve the problem of bills ». «If there is a political operation that is carried out in Parliament, everyone thinks that Renzi has made it. But Renzi is not guilty because we have 9 votes in the Senate, there the votes were 17. There there is an operation by a party that has more than 20 votes, so it was not us “, Rosato underlined, replying to a he asked about the votes from the opposition to Ignazio La Russa for the presidency of the Senate.

11.49 – Melons: “We are at an excellent point”

“We are at an excellent point.” Thus the leader of Fdi and premier in pectore, Giorgia Meloni, arriving at the Montecitorio groups, responding to reporters who asked her where she was with the composition of the government team.

11.44 – Meloni arrived in Montecitorio

The leader of Fdi Giorgia Meloni has just arrived in the Chamber.

11.25 – Calenda: “For consultations no Renzi, I’ll go with group leaders and Bellanova”

“We talk to Matteo Renzi every day, he has taken a step back, he will not come to consultations, he also has many work commitments abroad”. Thus the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, on Tg1 Mattina. “I will go to the consultations – he explains – with the two group leaders and Teresa Bellanova who is the president of Italia Viva”.

11.15 – Cattaneo: “No minister? Group leader among the most important roles “

“Won’t I be a minister?” There are several roles of great responsibility, that of the group leader is one of the most important. I thank Berlusconi for the trust ». Thus Alessandro Cattaneo, proposed by Silvio Berlusconi as the blue group leader in the Chamber, arriving at Montecitorio.

10.15 – Sources: Ministry of Agriculture is not in the Lega quota

The Ministry of Agriculture, according to what it learns LaPresse, it would not be in league share. Sources of the majority confirm this. The dicastery was associated with the name of Gian Marco Centinaio, who had already held the post in the Conte 1 government.

10.05 – Rosato (Iv-Action): “Pd and 5S have excluded us, it will be difficult to recover”

“To date, between the Chamber and Senate Pd and 5 Stelle have decided to take everything, without taking into account that the oppositions are plural, that there is a third pole and the principle according to which all the oppositions have a representation in the top of the vice presidencies must be respected “. This was stated by Ettore Rosato, Italy Viva-Action at the entrance to the Chamber of Deputies. «The decision not to agree on a space for us too will be a space that will be difficult to recover in the future and they take on a great responsibility – he underlines – Pd and 5 stars have made an agreement from which we have been excluded. And it is not a problem on a chair or an armchair, the theme is representation in the institutions. We see it differently on many things, where there will be moments to unite the oppositions we will unite, but in principle every opposition will make its way and we will be uncompromising with the majority, and not in the decibels of the shouts but in the substance of the measures ” .

09.59 – Lega: “We will have a role in the Ministry of Justice”

“Beyond the minister’s name, the League will certainly have a role in the department of Justice led by the center-right. Among the first dossiers to be addressed, also in light of the arrest of the guarantor of the detainees of the Municipality of Naples, the need for a guarantor for women and men in uniform who work in Italian prisons, too often in unacceptable conditions ». So a note from the League.

09:55 – Forza Italia proposes Mulè vice president of the Chamber

Another indication comes from Forza Italia, which indicates Giorgio Mulè vice president of the Chamber.

09.44 – Berlusconi indicates Ronzulli to the Senate and Cattaneo to the House

Silvio Berlusconi indicates Licia Ronzulli in the Senate and Alessandro Cattaneo in the Chamber as group leader of Forza Italia. This is what we read, among other things, in a letter sent to the Forza Italia parliamentarians. “To give even more strength to our groups – writes the party leader – by enhancing the skills and resources we have, my indication as new group leaders is for the Honorable Alessandro Cattaneo at the Chamber of Deputies and for Senator Licia Ronzulli at the Senate ». The meeting of parliamentary groups for the election of their presidents is scheduled for today.

09.14 – Calenda, we will not participate in the vote for the vice presidents

“To date we will not participate in the vote” for the election of the vice-presidents of the Chamber and Senate. The leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, said on Tg1 Mattina, announcing that the President of the Republic will go to the consultations that will start with the group leaders and with Teresa Bellanova, president of Italia viva. To Mattarella, he added, we will point out that “there is an opposition that has taken almost 8%, which is growing, and which has no guarantee figure”.