His name is Gabriele Angelo Vassallo and he is the medical director of the “Barone Lombardo” hospital in Canicattì. He was elected to the youth board of the European Federation of Internal Medicine.

The election took place during the last international congress of internal medicine which was held in Malaga in Spain. With him four other internist colleagues from other countries. The Federation represents more than 50,000 internists all over the world, bringing together 37 national scientific societies of internal medicine not only from Europe but also from other non-European countries such as Russia, Turkey and Israel.

Vassallo began participating in EFIM’s international activities during 2020 when he was appointed member of the general assembly of young internists on behalf of FADOI, the Federation of Associations of Hospital Internists.

“The election of the professional – write from the ASP of Agrigento – as well as being a source of pride, is a confirmation of the role already played within the circuit of national and international scientific societies in the sector by the department of high-level internal medicine intensity of care of the “Barone Lombardo” hospital directed by Dr. Giuseppe Augello who, in the past, held the positions of regional president and national secretary of FADOI ”.