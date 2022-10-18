A few days ago, a netizen once thought that iOS 16 was the main reason for the sudden power consumption of Apple’s iPhone. I didn’t expect to know that a PTT graphic browser “Mo PTT” App was the culprit after the actual test, which caused many netizens to nod and agree. Having the same experience, netizens have also recommended the best PTT app for mobile phones. “United News Network” takes Apple’s iOS system as an example, and will show you 5 PTT apps to see which one is the best!

▋ PTT+

“PTT+” was once one of the mobile PTT browsers that many netizens would use. It is convenient to add PTT boards to “My Favorites” at any time, and can easily edit articles, tweet texts, etc. The operation is smooth, overall sorting, The color is also very nice.

But why do you say “was”? Because the app’s follow-up update frequency and compatibility seem to be a bit problematic, “United News Network” actually logged in to PTT+ and still failed to log in. Even if you click on “My Favorites” after logging in, the “loading screen” will still appear. If you accidentally close the app, words such as “connection interruption, click to restore the connection” will appear to require reconnection, which becomes a bit troublesome.

The “PTT+” app used to be one of the mobile PTT browsers used by many netizens, but now the login is stuck and it seems to be released. (Photo/United News Network)

★”PTT+” simple score Smoothness:★★☆☆☆ Aesthetics:★★★★☆ Average Apple App Store Score:2.2 Most netizens commented:The connection is unstable, why not improve ★Download point iOS version:click me to download

▋ Mon PTT

The “Mo PTT” app may have changed the mood of PTT netizens. Many netizens reported that after using the app, the mobile phone would become hot and there would be more advertisements. The rating is only 1.7 points left.

The “Mo PTT” app can also log in to the PTT account. When “United News Network” logged in for the first time, it was still stuck in the “My Favorites” area. It took about 5 minutes to successfully enter. The entry speed is much faster than “PTT+”. , Tweet Boo, etc. can be operated, and the interface looks simple and elegant. But the paradox is that when you click the “Adjust Viewing Order” function, you cannot move the viewing position.

Many netizens reported that after using the “Mo PTT” app, the phone would heat up and there would be more advertisements, and it would be stuck for a long time after logging in. The Apple App Store has only 1.7 points left. (Photo/United News Network)

★”Mo PTT” simple score Smoothness:★★☆☆☆ Aesthetics:★★★★☆ Average Apple App Store Score:1.7 Most netizens commented:The power is spraying wildly, and the line has been disconnected ★Download point iOS version:click me to download Android version:click me to download

▋ PiTT

The “PiTT” app was praised by netizens and “don’t want to use other PTT apps” as soon as it appeared. In addition to being free to log in, netizens also said that there were no major problems with this app, and if there was a problem, go to the Apple App The store responds to questions, and the author will respond to the follow-up almost immediately, so that people will not feel the feeling of “being released”, with an average score of 3.4 points.

The “PiTT” app was praised by netizens as soon as it appeared, “I don’t want to use other PTT apps.” In addition to being free to log in, netizens also said that there were no major problems with this app. (Photo/United News Network)

According to the actual measurement of “United News Network”, you can experience the fast and convenient process by logging in to the PTT account from the first step, and you can enter the “My Favorites” list without waiting. Topics and other functions, and you can add the discussion threads you are interested in to “Follow Topics” for later observation. You only need to be familiar with the operation to get started. Overall, the “PiTT” App is a very convenient PTT App.

The “PiTT” App can also add the discussion threads that interest you to the “Following Topics” for later observation, which is quite convenient. (Photo/United News Network)

★”PiTT” simple score Smoothness:★★★★★ Aesthetics:★★★★★ Average Apple App Store Score:3.4 Most netizens commented:The overall use is good, the number of tweets is distorted, and it is easy to use ★Download point iOS version:click me to download Android version:click me to download

▋ BePTT

The “BePTT” App advertises that you can log in to watch the news without a PTT account. After the actual test of “United News Network”, it is really feasible. You can click on various categories to discuss, instant hot, and “PUTYPUTY” The author provides the “Puty Hot” option, suitable for It is generally used by netizens who want to get the new progress immediately; after logging in, they can quickly enter the “My Favorites” viewing version, but when adjusting the order, it is not intuitive to move up and down, but to change the order of number size adjustment.

The “BePTT” App can adjust the viewing position of “My Favorites”, but it is not adjusted intuitively, but the order is changed by the size of the numbers. (Photo/United News Network)

In addition, when you accidentally log out of the app and then go back in, you can quickly connect to your account with a single tap. If you compare it to the “PiTT” app, the interface and color scheme are simpler and more beautiful in PiTT, while BePTT is more cluttered. However, the “BePTT” App is also very easy to use, and the average rating of netizens in the Apple App Store is as high as 4 points.

The “BePTT” App advertises that you can log in to watch the news without a PTT account. You can click on various categories of discussions, instant hotspots, and the “Puty Popularity” option provided by the author of “PUTYPUTY”. (Photo/United News Network)

★“BePTT” simple score Smoothness:★★★★★ Aesthetics:★★★★☆ Average Apple App Store Score:4.0 Most netizens commented:The author is very caring, not bad, the read/unread comparison should be obvious ★Download point iOS version:click me to download Android version:click me to download

▋ nPTT

The “nPTT” app, which also claims to be free of login, has a high rating of 4.7 stars in the eyes of netizens. The app also bills itself as the “PTT App of the next generation”. According to the actual measurement of “United News Network”, if you log in as a guest, you can directly enter the “Popular Articles” mode when you open the App with one click, and do it in a list of text + photos, which is more readable and can also be used without an account. Under “Customize Popular Articles”, it is quite easy and intuitive.

The “nPTT” app, which advertises no login, advertises itself as the “PTT app of the next generation”. After clicking into the app, you can directly enter the list of popular articles, which is very convenient and intuitive. (Photo/United News Network)

If you have a PTT account, you can directly log in from the upper left corner. If the connection is successful in seconds, you can directly click the heart button in the middle to enter the “Favorite Kanban”. You can also directly adjust the Kanban by editing. The color and interface configuration are clearly distinguishable. Although there are still some netizens who report that there are bugs in the app from time to time, the “United News Network” evaluation of these 5 PTT apps is undoubtedly a championship cape for the “nPTT” app.

The layout color and interface of the “nPTT” App are quite clear, and the “Favorite Kanban” can also intuitively adjust the viewing order. The average score of netizens is as high as 4.7 points. (Photo/United News Network)

★“nPTT” simple score Smoothness:★★★★★ Aesthetics:★★★★★ Average Apple App Store Score:4.7 Most netizens commented:The operation interface is good, simple and clear. Is there a function of breaking texts? ★Download point iOS version:click me to download

