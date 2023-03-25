On the morning of this Saturday, March 25, the world of Mexican television dressed in mourning with the news of the death of Xavier López Rodríguez, better known as “Chabelo”. The Mexican actor, comedian and television presenter died at the age of 88 due to complications in his health.

The sad news was announced through Chabelo’s official Twitter account: “This is a very sad morning, Xavier López Chabelo, father, brother and husband has left us suddenly, due to abdominal complications.” In addition, his followers were asked to pray for his rest and to be given the opportunity to peacefully mourn the grief that overwhelms his entire family.

With his character “Chabelo”, Xavier López became one of the most iconic actors on Mexican television. His Sunday program “En Familia con Chabelo” was on the air for 48 years on the signal of the Mexican television station Televisa, becoming the children’s program that was on the air the longest.

Chabelo was born in Chicago, United States, on February 17, 1935, but grew up and developed his career in Mexico. In addition to his career on television, he has participated in several films and radio programs, and has been recognized with numerous awards and distinctions in Mexico and other countries.

Chabelo’s departure leaves a great void in Mexican television and popular culture, and his legacy will be remembered for many years to come. Rest in peace, Xavier López, Chabelo.