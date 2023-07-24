Home » Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramírez Hospitalized After Accidental Shooting, in Critical Condition
News

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramírez Hospitalized After Accidental Shooting, in Critical Condition

by admin

Miami-Dade Police Director, Freddy Ramírez, Hospitalized After Accidental Shooting

Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Police Director, Freddy Ramírez, has been hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself, according to reliable sources. The incident occurred in Tampa, leaving the Cuban-American police chief with a critical injury.

Reports from various news outlets, including El Nuevo Herald, Diario Las Americas, CiberCuba, and Telemundo 51 – Miami, confirm Ramírez’s hospitalization. While the details surrounding the incident remain vague, sources suggest that it was an unintended discharge of a firearm that caused the injury.

The shooting incident has left the Miami-Dade Police Department in shock and concern, as Ramírez is a well-respected and influential figure within the force. Authorities have not divulged any further information regarding the circumstances surrounding the accidental shooting.

Telemundo 51 – Miami reports that Ramírez is currently in a “critical but stable condition.” Medical professionals are closely monitoring his progress as he receives treatment for the serious injury. The police director’s family and colleagues are rallying around him, offering support during this difficult time.

In an official statement, the Miami-Dade Police Department expressed their concern and sent their best wishes to Ramírez and his family. The department assured the public that an investigation into the incident is underway to determine the exact cause of the accidental shooting.

News outlets are continuing to update the story as more information becomes available. Ramírez’s hospitalization has generated a significant amount of attention, with media outlets such as Infobae America covering the incident extensively.

The Miami-Dade Police Director’s accidental shooting serves as a reminder of the importance of firearm safety, even for seasoned professionals. As the investigation progresses, the community waits anxiously for updates on Ramírez’s condition.

For the latest developments on this story, visit Google News for full coverage.

You may also like

National legislative: 144 files received in Kasaï-Oriental

Animal shelters write fire letter to the federal...

The green technology company Cuploop, in which Haapsallas...

They killed ‘Chungo’ in the corregimiento La Mata

Adjusting Real Estate Policies: The Changing Relationship Between...

Posters seen in front of Edeka branches: allegations...

Rains in Afghanistan leave 26 dead and 40...

18 years of maturation of identity with wine...

Deputy Cecilia Rivera represents the country in the...

Living with purpose – The Journal

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy