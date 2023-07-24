Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramírez Hospitalized After Accidental Shooting, in Critical Condition

Miami-Dade Police Director, Freddy Ramírez, Hospitalized After Accidental Shooting

Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Police Director, Freddy Ramírez, has been hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself, according to reliable sources. The incident occurred in Tampa, leaving the Cuban-American police chief with a critical injury.

Reports from various news outlets, including El Nuevo Herald, Diario Las Americas, CiberCuba, and Telemundo 51 – Miami, confirm Ramírez’s hospitalization. While the details surrounding the incident remain vague, sources suggest that it was an unintended discharge of a firearm that caused the injury.

The shooting incident has left the Miami-Dade Police Department in shock and concern, as Ramírez is a well-respected and influential figure within the force. Authorities have not divulged any further information regarding the circumstances surrounding the accidental shooting.

Telemundo 51 – Miami reports that Ramírez is currently in a “critical but stable condition.” Medical professionals are closely monitoring his progress as he receives treatment for the serious injury. The police director’s family and colleagues are rallying around him, offering support during this difficult time.

In an official statement, the Miami-Dade Police Department expressed their concern and sent their best wishes to Ramírez and his family. The department assured the public that an investigation into the incident is underway to determine the exact cause of the accidental shooting.

News outlets are continuing to update the story as more information becomes available. Ramírez’s hospitalization has generated a significant amount of attention, with media outlets such as Infobae America covering the incident extensively.

The Miami-Dade Police Director’s accidental shooting serves as a reminder of the importance of firearm safety, even for seasoned professionals. As the investigation progresses, the community waits anxiously for updates on Ramírez’s condition.

