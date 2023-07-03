Migrant Boy with Heart Problems Crosses Darien Jungle and Mexican Desert for Lifesaving Medical Treatment in the US

Title: Migrant Child’s Journey: Little Meiker Montaño Crosses Treacherous Lands to Seek Life-Saving Medical Care in the United States

Subtitle: Heart transplant hope for young Meiker as his family recounts their arduous journey

El Paso, Texas – Little Meiker Montaño, a 10-year-old boy with a serious heart condition, has embarked on a perilous journey along with his family, spanning thousands of kilometers, in search of life-saving medical attention in the United States. Last week, after enduring unimaginable hardships, the Montaño family reached El Paso, Texas. Their hope now rests on the possibility of Meiker receiving a much-needed heart transplant.

Meiker has suffered from heart problems since birth, necessitating constant medical care. Equipped with an oxygen tank that supports his survival, the young boy crossed the infamous Darien jungle, traversed seven countries, and endured the harsh Mexican desert, all with the singular goal of reaching the United States.

A Univision News team had the privilege of meeting Meiker and his family in Panama shortly after their grueling journey through the Darien jungle, which took an exhausting five days. Recalling his anguish during the trek, Meiker poignantly shared, “I felt like I was dying, but my mom told me no, no.”

The family’s ordeals didn’t cease in Guatemala, where they had to navigate the challenging task of refilling Meiker’s oxygen tank and finding suitable medical attention. According to Dr. Gustavo Monzón, who spoke to Univision News, Meiker’s case is exceedingly complicated due to his heart condition since birth.

Enduring countless difficulties, the family eventually reached Chihuahua, Mexico, two weeks later after crossing the Suchiate River. Meiker’s mother, Sonia, revealed the extreme hardships they encountered along the way, including the scarcity of food and clothing. Sonia lamented, “It has been horrible. I wouldn’t wish this journey on anyone.”

In Chihuahua, the family resorted to boarding “La Bestia,” the notorious train known for its danger and casualty rate among migrants. Meiker expressed both relief and fear while on the train’s rooftop, saying, “I feel better, but now a little scared because I’m on this roof.” His brother, Maikel Daniel Montaño, exposed the sacrifices they had made: “Look how my lips are broken because I haven’t even had any water.”

Finally, last week, the Montaño family made it to El Paso, Texas. Cosme Damián Montaño Sierra, Meiker’s father, confirmed that their mission is now to secure the medical attention required for his son. “We are already in the United States, now to look for the other achievement that is to have the child operated on,” Sierra expressed.

Having entered the United States through the CBP One application, the Montaño family has been given an appointment after ten days. Overwhelmed by relief and joy, Meiker’s sister emotionally described the moment of receiving the appointment, saying, “We cried, we jumped.”

The Montaños now anxiously wait for a response from an organization based in Boston, Massachusetts, which they hope can offer the necessary care for Meiker’s impending heart transplant.

This poignant tale of sacrifice, resilience, and hope showcases the desperate circumstances many families face in search of life-saving medical treatment. As the Montaño family awaits the next chapter in their journey, the outcome rests on the hopes and prayers that Meiker will soon receive the necessary medical attention that may save his young life.

In related news, the recent implementation of Florida Governor DeSantis’ immigration law has forced numerous Hispanic families to flee the state, leaving behind their homes and livelihoods.

