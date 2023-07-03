Home » Conference Highlights Importance of Video Head Impulse Test in Diagnosis and Treatment of Balance Disorders
Conference Highlights Importance of Video Head Impulse Test in Diagnosis and Treatment of Balance Disorders

Dr. Carlos Guajardo Vergara, an academic from the School of Speech Therapy at the Austral University of Chile, recently presented a conference on the topic of “Video Head Impulse Test, measurement and clinic”. This conference took place at a gathering of vestibular medicine specialists from Latin America.

During the conference, Dr. Guajardo emphasized the importance of technological tools in the evaluation, diagnosis, and follow-up of individuals with balance disorders, vertigo, and dizziness. These topics are being developed as part of a new specialist training program at the Universidad Austral de Chile, set to launch in 2024.

The conference was attended by a wide range of specialists, including otolaryngologists, neurologists, physiotherapists, and speech therapists. Participants traveled from countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Paraguay, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Uruguay, and Chile.

Overall, the conference provided valuable insights into the role of technology in the field of vestibular medicine and highlighted the ongoing efforts to improve specialist training in this area.

