Wiesbaden – They did not speak of the responsibilities of the flag states of the humanitarian ships (above all Germany): «This was not the time to face divisive issues that become marginal parts of the problem if shared solutions are found». Matteo Piantedosi thus glosses over, at the end of the G7 meeting of interior ministers, the question on the main question that Italy has posed in Europe in the days of the tug of war with the four NGO ships that rescued a thousand migrants in the Mediterranean.