(ANSA) – ORTONA, FEBRUARY 24 – About a hundred people have been mobilized between the forces of order, the civil protection of the Coc of Ortona and the Red Cross, already present at the port of Ortona to welcome the 38 immigrants rescued off Lampedusa in recent days from the ship “Aita Mari” of the NGO Smh of the Basque Country. According to what has been learned, the boat should arrive shortly before midnight.



Upon arrival, migrants will find bags ready with basic necessities and personal hygiene products. Upon disembarkation, hot tea and after identification and a health check, a hot meal of rice and meat. (HANDLE).

