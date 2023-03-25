news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, MARCH 24 – Positions still distant between the local community and the organizers of the 2026 Winter Olympics on the project proposal for the construction of the Olympic village in the Campo area, in Cortina.



“We reiterated to Commissioner Sant’Andrea and Mayor Lorenzi our no to the construction of the Olympic village in the hamlet of Campo – affirm the representatives of the Campo Committee, after a meeting held in Cortina – In addition to exposing the critical issues regarding the construction of the village in this pristine and private area, we presented a document with the potential areas that could host the village, two of which are public and now abandoned, listing the pros and cons of the individual initiatives”.



According to the representatives of the committee, the responses provided by the commissioner were disappointing “Nothing new has been said or presented – they say – compared to what we have already heard, even if the Cimabanche hypothesis seems to be gaining momentum. We hope, he the revaluations they intend to make on the areas of Fiames, Cimabanche, the former Eni village of Borca and Campo, take into consideration the points listed this evening and the studies presented in recent weeks”.



“We are not saying no to the Olympics – concludes the committee -, but we want the right assessments to be made on the location of the village which, let us remember, was included in the Fiames area in the Olympic dossier. Nobody wants it in Campo: if Fiames does not will be available, let’s focus above all on Cimabanche”. (HANDLE).

