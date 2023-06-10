Milan turns black and blue, 46,000 expected at the San Siro – Lombardy

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 10 – Inter Milan has begun to color the streets of the city in anticipation of tonight’s Champions League final against Manchester City in Istanbul.



Many fans poured into Piazza Duomo where the first chants have already started, complete with teasing towards the Milan cousins, eliminated in the semifinals. Even the means of transport are starting to fill up with Nerazzurri shirts.



At San Siro, on the other hand, where a giant screen of over 400 square meters has been installed, more than 46,000 Inter fans are expected, two thousand more than initially expected after a last-minute increase (the new tickets went on sale yesterday and are immediately evaporated) and a remodulation of the capacity allowed on the lawn.



The gates will open at 19 with the pre-game which will be enlivened by entertainment and DJ sets. And while waiting for the final to kick off, there will be a direct line between Milan and Istanbul, with connections and images from the Turkish capital.



Given that any official party with the players could be celebrated tomorrow afternoon, Inter let it be known that regardless of the result, the fans will have to leave the stadium as usual.



At San Siro there won’t be the only big screen where you can follow the match. In addition to the numerous pubs in the city, overwhelmed by reservations, even the discos are equipped to broadcast the final.



At the Magazzini Generali, for example, it will be possible to watch it from the internal and external maxi screens with a set up garden. Maxi screen with buffet for 800 people also at Lime. It will be possible to watch the match, among others, also at the Ostello Bello, near the Central Station, and at the Mare Culturale Urbano. (HANDLE).

