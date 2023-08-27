Millionaires must sharpen their aim against Nacional

The Millionaires-Nacional matches are considered the derby of Colombian professional soccer, not only because they are the teams that have accumulated the most titles, but also because of that rivalry that emerged in the 1980s and has become more pronounced over time.

This Sunday, facing this new chapter of the duels between blues and purslane, expectations are great due to the recent results.

In the definition of the title of the Apertura tournament they faced each other with a tie in Medellín and then in Bogotá, for which they had to go to the collections from the 12 steps and the capitalists came out unscathed.

They had previously settled another confrontation with a draw, but in the friendly played in the United States in the preseason the victory went to those led by Alberto Gamero.

Another condiment for this match, which will be played starting at 4:00 pm at the El Campín stadium, is the news of the protagonists. While the start of the Antioquia team is good, that of the capital is regular.

Nacional is the leader of the Finalization Tournament with 14 points, six more than their opponent this Sunday, but their performance has not only been positive in terms of points, but also in goals. He has scored nine and conceded four.

On the other hand, the blues have only converted three and received four, and that is why out of 21 points in dispute they have only achieved eight.

According to Dimayor statistics, the last time the most successful Colombian soccer teams matched four consecutive games was between February 2018 and September 2019.

They also point out the figures that Nacional has not lost visiting Millonarios in the First Division for four games, including home runs and the final. His last longest such streak was between August 2000 and June 2006 (4 wins and 3 draws).

Los Purslanes and Medellín have posted four first-place wins in their games so far in the league, more than any other team.

Los Celestes and Águilas Doradas average the fewest goals conceded per game so far in Finalization.

Nacional shoots an average of 19.3 times per game so far in the league, more than any other team so far in the tournament.

What is the solution?

Precisely, Millonarios went from being one of the teams with the greatest offensive presence, as well as greater control of the ball, to one that makes many errors in the delivery and few finishes off the goal.

Proof of this is that against Cali he only took one direct shot at the rival goal and the big problem is that, especially in the first 45 minutes, they hit him a lot and the goalkeeper Álvaro Montero had to push himself to the maximum to avoid the fall of his fence .

While it is true that the sky-blue decided that this is a transition semester in which players are tested and those who have been promoted are given many minutes, it is also true that the players, and above all the fans, they don’t like to give purslane advantages.

It has always been said by both sides that “this is a special game” and they complement that “it is one of those games that nobody wants to lose.” Hence the intensity with which they face them.

The Antioqueños arrive at the colossus of 57th street strengthened with the 2-0 victory against Pasto and for the lead, although coach William Amaral knows that his team has gaps, that it is attackable and that it is difficult for him to develop a game, but he has at his side favor that is effective in attack and that has a goalkeeper, Kevin Mier, who provides a guarantee.

Millonarios also has a safe goalkeeper, Álvaro Montero, who in the current league is the one who has scored the most zeros, but his defense gives advantages.

It is presumed that for this derby the coach Gamero will use the gala payroll. Against Cali, he used an emergent formation, except for Montero and Juan Pablo Vargas.

Blue’s first concern will be to correct the operation of his defense. With Andrés Llinás and Vargas (who was beaten against Cali), he is supposed to improve control of the rival attackers.

On the wings should go Sander Navarro, who as he accumulates minutes is gaining confidence and is also daring when he goes on the attack, and on the other side Ómar Bertel.

In the core sector is another concern. Larry Vásquez and Daniel Giraldo, who are in charge of starting the team, still haven’t found their best level. However, coach Gamero has the alternative of Nicolás Arévalo, who had a high performance against Cali.

From then on it will be necessary to see if Gamero keeps Daniel Cataño, Daniel Ruiz and David Silva. If he does, those who occupy the wings will have to sacrifice, because Nacional is a team that attacks a lot from the flanks.

EAt the tip will be Leonardo Castro, who rummages around, enters the game circuit, but is having a hard time scoring a goal.

It is in that sector, the second line of midfielders and attack, where the blues must improve. It is clear that having the ball, making a lot of passes, running the risk of losing it and making it easier for the opponent is not an option.

The games in which Millonarios has had the most opportunities against the opposite goal have been when he touches the ball two or three times and goes deep.

It also depends on how coach Amaral approaches the game, who knows that playing against Millonarios is not the same as facing Pasto or another opponent.

