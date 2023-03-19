Millonarios is drawing 2-2 with Aguilas Doradas for date 13 at the El Campín stadium.

Fredy Salazar was the one who equalized the score, where in a change of pace he left the defenders of Millonarios without a chance to react and was able to define with a shot at the near post of the blue goal.

A notorious deconcentration of Millionaires took its toll, in less than 10 minutes they tied the match, a very short defense was seen and above all ‘warm’ when it came to recovering the ball

The discount goal for the golden team came through the central defender Pestaña, who took advantage of a rebound in the crescent of the area; Montero could do nothing.

A jolt was the one presented by those led by Lucas González, who had a few golden minutes and were able to settle on the field to achieve a good effectiveness: two arrivals, two goals.

The second goal for the ambassador team came through a nice definition by striker Fernando Uribe who had not scored with Millonarios in the League for more than a year.

Those led by Gamero showed tasty football in the first minutes of the first half, where the midfield made good accompaniments in attack, which allowed the wingers greater freedom when creating goal opportunities.

In an extraordinary touch down the left side of the field, player Samuel Asprilla launched an exquisite cross for midfielder Luis Paredes to put the ball into the net and open the scoring.

News in development…