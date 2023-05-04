Millonarios shares points with América Mineiro for Sudamericana

Millionaires continues to lead his group

The hosts took control of the ball and started their rival from the beginning on the flanks, where full-backs Jorge Arias and Elvis Perlaza projected themselves and began to join Daniel Cataño, David Silva and Óscar Cortés.

The first clear opportunity came precisely at minute five when Perlaza sent a creeping ball from the side and enabled Cortés, who on the edge of the area took a shot that brushed past Matheus Cavichioli’s post.

The 1-0 came in minute 15 in a play in which Silva tried to finish off in the area, without success, and the ball was left to Castro, who unleashed a bomb that made the crowd that filled the stands of the stadium celebrate. El Campin stadium.

Millonarios continued to dominate, but as the minutes went by they relaxed and gave América Mineiro a second wind, which began to approach Álvaro Montero’s goal.

Thus it was that in a corner kick in the last minute of the first stage, Martín Benítez sent a precise cross to Azevedo, who anticipated his rival and unleashed a right hand that silenced the Millonarios fans.

In the second half, the Embajador team went out in search of a new goal and Cataño and Silva were key, as in the initial stage, as they associated through the center and were a headache for their rivals.

The clearest opportunity came in the 54th minute in an individual play by Cataño, which enabled Castro who, alone in the area, took a shot that went wide.

América, meanwhile, reacted and was about to take the lead with a shot from Azevedo, who also complicated the local defenders.

The final minutes were played on Brazilian soil, but in the end, led by goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli, those led by Vágner Mancini held on and took a key point from the Colombian capital.

On the next day, scheduled for March 23, Millonarios will receive Peñarolwhile América Mineiro will play at home against Defensa y Justicia.