Minas Mines evaluates differential gasoline rate for small consumers

From Portugal, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, announced that they are studying possible changes to regulate the price of gasoline and that this does not impact all Colombian families, a high percentage of which require this fuel for their livelihood.

The objective is that small consumers, such as motorcyclists, can access a differential price for gasoline in Colombia and not high-end trucks and vehicles. This is how Irene Vélez expressed it:

Also read: Gasoline price in May increases 600 pesos

“Not only Toyotas, we are finding ships that come to tank in Colombia with subsidized gasoline, subsidized Diesel. That does not make sense, that the country is putting resources that could be investing in other social purposes to these actors”.

They are looking for a way for high-end vehicles and high-income drivers to pay the full price and for the gasoline subsidy to reach those who really need it: “We do not want to finance those who can pay, we would leave those large consumers out because We do not find sense in the fact that large consumers are financed from the general budget”.

It may interest you: What are the cities with the most expensive gasoline in Colombia?

The most benefited from this measure, according to Irene Vélez, would be motorcyclists and small consumers: “We would look for mechanisms to focus on the smallest and they need, we are discussing if motorcycles could have a special price, if a third price for extra gasoline is built , current and another, that is what we are evaluating”.

On the subject, she announced that the measure does not depend only on her and her ministry, but there are already well advanced conversations: “We are going to do a comprehensive review, we are holding technical roundtables between the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Mines and Energy and Ecopetrol” .

Gasoline would reach 16,000 pesos, announces MinHacienda

in the last few months the price of gasoline has presented a significant increaseThis is due to the provisions of the National government that identified the fiscal gap generated by the subsidies to fuel prices that were maintained in the country.

In this way, gasoline has gradually increased in order to reach a stable price with which to reduce the subsidy prices. In principle, the fuel presented increases of 200 pesos per month and it is planned to advance in said increases.

Also read: This is how the dollar behaves after the changes in the Petro cabinet

In the last few hours, the new Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla pointed out his prediction of where the increases in gasoline prices will go, this being one of the issues that most worries Colombians due to the implications that such increases would bring.

The Minister of Finance stated in an interview with Mañanas Blu that the price of gasoline should reach up to 16,000 pesoswhich will continue to be done gradually as it has been done in recent months.

Increases in gasoline prices:

In October 2022 the increases of 200 pesos per month began, however, as of 2023 the rise in prices are higher than those registered at the beginning of the government of Gustavo Petro.

With the beginning of the increases in gasoline, the president, Gustavo Petro, announced that the price increases are arranged as a way of dealing with the fiscal gap that was generated by the costs of the fuel subsidy that remained in the country.

Also: The schedule of the Colombian Conference and where to see it

The costs of gasoline in Colombia are below international prices due to the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC), which subsidizes a percentage, which has generated a deficit that, according to what was pronounced by the current government, would be for the lack of payment of the previous mandate that amounts to 10 billion pesos per quarter.