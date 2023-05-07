LBA UnipolSai, 30th day – Olimpia Milano vs Dinamo Sassari 9-18 in the 10th minute

The first quarter

A bit of an uphill start for coach Ettore Messina’s men who are down on 2-6 in favor of Dinamo Sassari. The good momentum of the Sardinians continues and after a triple made by Robinson, the red and white coach is forced to call a minute of suspension given that the Mediolanum Forum scoreboard says 3-12. At the end of the first fraction, EA7 Olimpia Milano tries to react; with a 2/2 from the line by Voigtmann and a triple by Shields he shortens to -6, but in the 10th minute the guests lead to 9-18 after a 2+1 by Diop.