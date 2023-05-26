Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao Meets with US Secretary of Commerce Raymondo – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Washington, May 25. On May 25, Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with US Secretary of Commerce Raimondo in Washington on the sidelines of his trip to the United States to attend the APEC Trade Ministers’ Meeting. The two sides conducted candid, professional and constructive exchanges on Sino-US economic and trade relations and economic and trade issues of common concern. The Chinese side expressed major concerns about the US’s economic and trade policy towards China, semiconductor policy, export control, and foreign investment review. The two sides agreed to establish communication channels to maintain and strengthen exchanges on specific economic and trade concerns and cooperation matters.

