News Minister Zangrillo on Tg4 by admin April 1, 2023 April 1, 2023 8 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Home page Minister Articles and interviews Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also The third reservoir breaks its dyke in two days after the torrential rains hit the mainland 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post State of emergency for the security of the Games next post When appearing becomes even more important than health You may also like In Corso Giovecca inaugurated the Non-Self-Sufficiency Social Helpdesk,... April 1, 2023 10 facts about what is known about the... April 1, 2023 The Registry validated 1,368 signatures for the open... April 1, 2023 from 15 to 22 April 2023 the 8th... April 1, 2023 Landy Torres and Santi Peña receive massive support... April 1, 2023 Will there be pico and plate in Cali... April 1, 2023 THEY CALLED MY MOTHER CRAZY, BUT SHE WAS... April 1, 2023 Attorney General’s Office asks the Constitutional Court to... April 1, 2023 These routes in Hunan have been adjusted in... April 1, 2023 Venerating the Holy Thorn, the Procession through the... April 1, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.