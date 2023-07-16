Ministry of Education “One teacher killed in Osong underpass… Damage to 39 school facilities” :: Sympathetic media News News Agency ::

Aggregation of damages to educational facilities, etc… Academic schedule flexibility adjustment

[서울=뉴시스] Correspondent Kang Ji-eun = It was confirmed that one teacher died in an underpass in Osong, Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do due to flooding caused by torrential rain. Thirty-nine schools suffered damage to their facilities, such as flooding of playgrounds and partial collapse of fences.

On the 16th, the Ministry of Education announced that this was confirmed as a result of counting the damage to educational facilities and other areas caused by heavy rain from the 14th to 9:00 am on the same day.

The dead teacher is one of the deaths from the flooding of the second underpass in Gungpyeong, Osong-eup, Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju-si, Chungcheongbuk-do. As of 1:00 pm on this day, a total of 8 people died in the underpass, and the teacher was first found dead at the site around 4:00 pm the previous day.

There was also damage to facilities. At 39 schools, playgrounds were flooded, part of the fence collapsed, and fences were damaged.

The Ministry of Education requested cooperation from metropolitan and provincial offices of education to flexibly operate school schedules, such as closing schools or adjusting school arrival and departure times when damage occurs due to torrential rain or there are concerns about student safety such as going to and from school.

In addition, as heavy rain is expected to continue due to the congestion of the monsoon front for the time being, students and faculty members will be actively educated on how to act to prevent casualties.

In addition, for damaged educational facilities, the Korea Educational Facility Safety Institute will support disaster recovery expenses after conducting on-site inspections by metropolitan and provincial offices of education, and the Ministry of Education will promote rapid recovery by providing special grants for disaster countermeasures if necessary.

