Beware of New Scam Targeting US Citizens: IRS Warns of Refund Fraud

[City], [State] – In a recent announcement, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has alerted United States citizens to a new scam attempt that aims to exploit unsuspecting taxpayers. Criminals are adopting a novel approach by sending fraudulent letters through postal mail, falsely claiming that recipients are eligible for tax refunds. The fraudulent letters contain contact information and an unofficial telephone number, marking a new form of deception used by identity fraudsters.

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel highlighted the seriousness of this scam, labeling it as another technique employed by criminals to engage in identity theft. Mr. Werfel also emphasized that these fraudsters employ various communication channels, including virtual platforms, to confuse their victims.

The primary objective of these scammers is to obtain sensitive personal information from individuals, with requests ranging from driver’s license photos to customers’ mobile phone numbers. Bank and Social Security reports are also targeted in their attempts to gather as much data as possible. Moreover, these criminals employ tactics involving pressure and urgency, compelling victims to rapidly divulge the requested content.

The repercussions of falling victim to this scam can be severe, potentially enabling the thieves to gain access to tax refunds. By creating a sense of urgency and manipulation, fraudsters often instill fear in consumers, leading them to believe that they will not receive their tax refunds unless they surrender their personal documentation.

While the scammers’ message may initially appear convincing, closer inspection reveals several glaring errors. The IRS has identified several inaccuracies present in the fraudulent letters, raising suspicion and helping distinguish them from legitimate communications.

One significant error is the scammers’ claim that the final deadline to file tax declarations is October 17 of this year. The IRS has clarified that the actual deadline for tax declarations is October 16, 2023. Furthermore, the authorities have outlined specific circumstances in which taxpayers may file their taxes after the October 16 deadline. Additionally, the claim of unclaimed property made by the fraudsters is entirely unfounded, as it does not fall within the IRS’s purview.

As the IRS continues their efforts to combat identity theft and protect citizens from scams, they urge individuals to remain cautious and vigilant. The agency advises taxpayers to exercise extreme caution and verify the authenticity of any communication claiming to be from the IRS, especially when sensitive personal information is requested.

To avoid falling victim to such scams, individuals are encouraged to contact the IRS directly using official contact information available on their website or through trusted channels. Reporting any suspicious activity to the IRS can assist in their ongoing investigations and prevent further fraud.

The IRS emphasizes that all citizens should remain alert and promptly report any such scams to uphold the security and integrity of the nation’s tax system, preventing criminals from exploiting unsuspecting taxpayers.

