Ministry of Finance Allocates 350 Million Yuan for Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and Northeast China

Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Emergency Management Allocated 350 Million Yuan for Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief

Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and other areas in Northeast China are once again receiving support for flood prevention and disaster relief as the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management have allocated 350 million yuan in advance. This allocation comes in response to severe rainstorms and floods that have been affecting these regions.

On August 6th, the Ministry of Finance officially announced on its WeChat account that the central natural disaster relief fund is being used to support Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, and other places, as well as seven provinces (cities) in Heilongjiang and Jilin, in their efforts to combat flooding and provide disaster relief. The funds will be used by the local governments to coordinate various activities such as risk elimination, emergency rescue, disaster relief, search and rescue operations, and the resettlement of victims. The funds will also be used for secondary disaster hidden danger investigation, emergency rectification, and the repair of damaged houses.

This recent allocation of 350 million yuan is in addition to the 170 million yuan that had been previously allocated to these areas. In total, the central government has now allocated a sum of 520 million yuan in central natural disaster relief funds to support these regions.

The Ministry of Finance is urging all provincial-level financial departments to promptly allocate the central financial subsidy funds. They have also emphasized the importance of effective fund supervision to ensure that the funds are utilized efficiently. The safety of people’s lives and property is paramount, and efforts should be made to minimize casualties and property losses.

The ongoing floods caused by heavy rainstorms have posed significant challenges in the affected regions. The continuous support and allocation of funds from the central government demonstrate its commitment to providing aid and relief to those in need.

