Mongolian Capital Devastated by Heavy Rain, Deaths Reported

Mongolian Capital Ulaanbaatar Devastated by Heavy Rain, Resulting in 4 Fatalities

Ulaanbaatar, the capital city of Mongolia, was hit by heavy rain and subsequent flooding on the evening of August 5, leaving at least four people dead, according to an announcement made by the country’s emergency department on August 6.

The victims included a 10-month-old baby and a teenager. The floodwaters submerged over 240 homes and yurts, causing significant damage and displacing many families. Additionally, at least 12 factories and numerous vehicles were also flooded.

The Mongolian Hydrometeorological Department has warned that Ulaanbaatar will experience further precipitation, accompanied by thunder and lightning, on August 6. As a result, the public has been urged to take preemptive measures to protect themselves from potential disasters, such as staying away from rivers and dams, avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities, and refraining from camping. Parents have also been advised to closely supervise their children during this time.

The government and municipal authorities are working diligently to provide relief and support to affected individuals and families. Efforts are underway to assess the extent of the damage and provide necessary assistance to those in need.

As the city grapples with the aftermath of heavy rain and flooding, it is crucial for residents to remain vigilant and follow the guidance provided by local authorities to ensure their safety.

