Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is not about democracy, but a political show that challenges the one-China principle

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-12 21:18

CCTV News Client News According to reports, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other U.S. lawmakers who participated in the trip to Asia held a press conference a few days ago and made remarks related to China.

In this regard, at the regular press conference of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs held today (12th), spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Pelosi’s high-profile claim to represent the United States on the stage was obviously an official visit, aimed at provoking cross-strait confrontation and interference. China‘s internal affairs are extremely vicious in nature. Starting from safeguarding its own sovereignty and territorial integrity, maintaining non-interference in internal affairs, the basic norm of international relations, and truly safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, China has every right and is absolutely necessary to take firm countermeasures against the US provocation.

Wang Wenbin said that Pelosi used the so-called “democracy” as a guise to make excuses for her to visit Taiwan, which is completely futile. Pelosi’s coming to Taiwan has nothing to do with democracy, but a political show that goes against the will of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots, and challenges the one-China principle recognized by the international community. manifestation of righteousness. If Pelosi really cares about democracy and human rights, she should visit Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and Libya to express repentance to the hundreds of thousands of innocent people who died under the fire of the US military.

Wang Wenbin pointed out that China, together with friends from all countries who love peace, will resolutely oppose all words and deeds that interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, resolutely resist all risky moves that undermine regional peace, and jointly defend the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and jointly maintain regional stability and world peace.

(CCTV reporter Huang Huixin and Kong Luyuan)