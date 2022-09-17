An evacuation to the Ministry of Health is underway due to a bomb alarm: according to what has been learned, an anonymous phone call was received indicating the presence of a bomb both in the main office on Lungotevere Ripa, in Trastevere, and in the detached one at Eur, in viale Ribotta. The ministry employees are therefore let out and in these minutes they are crowding the building abroad. On the spot there are the bomb squads of the carabinieri of the provincial command of Rome.

For this both locations were evacuated. Carabinieri and police on the spot. Employees are now outdoors, according to security protocols, waiting for the alarm to go down. Minister Roberto Speranza – who in the past has been repeatedly subjected to violent threats – was reportedly already at the Ripa headquarters when the evacuation started, and went to Palazzo Chigi as scheduled for the Council of Ministers this morning .