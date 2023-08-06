Ministry of Water Resources Establishes Working Groups for Over-Protection of Multiple Rivers

Ministry of Water Resources: Multiple rivers maintain over-protection working groups to guide defense work

In response to the upcoming heavy rain forecasted in several regions of China, the Ministry of Water Resources has announced that multiple rivers will maintain over-protection working groups to guide defense work. According to the ministry’s latest announcement, from 8:00 on August 5th to 8:00 on August 6th, moderate to heavy rain is expected in southern North China, northern Huanghuai, western South China, southern central southwest, and central southern Northwest.

Due to the inflow of upstream water, several rivers including the Beili River, a tributary of the Fuyang River in the Ziya River system, the Ant River, a tributary of the Songhua River, and the Yalu River, a tributary of the Nenjiang River, have remained in excess. In response to this, the Songliao Committee of the Ministry of Water Resources in Heilongjiang and Jilin has upgraded the emergency response to flood defense to level two. Additionally, the Maritime Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources, along with Tianjin, Hebei, Henan, and the South-to-North Water Diversion Group, are maintaining level one emergency response for flood defense. Beijing, on the other hand, is maintaining level four emergency response for flood defense.

To ensure effective management and response to the potential flood risks, the Ministry of Water Resources has established six working groups in Hebei, Jilin, and Heilongjiang. These working groups will assist and guide the defense work in their respective regions.

With the continuous efforts and coordination of these working groups and the relevant authorities, the Ministry of Water Resources aims to mitigate the potential risks posed by the heavy rainfall and protect the affected areas from flooding. It is crucial for residents in these regions to stay informed about the weather conditions and follow any guidance or instructions provided by local authorities to ensure their safety and minimize any damage caused by the heavy rain.