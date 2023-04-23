Home » Minor who was missing was found lifeless in Tello, Huila
Minor who was missing was found lifeless in Tello, Huila

The Huilense community is shocked by the news of the death of the young JSND, only 16 years old.

The minor had disappeared four days ago from the municipality of Baraya and yesterday afternoon in the village of San Andrés, in the municipality of Tello, his body was found lifeless.

The young man’s body was found in an advanced state of decomposition, which made it difficult at first to establish the causes of death. However, apparently he had a head injury that will be investigated to determine if it was the cause of his death.

JSND was in the sixth grade of secondary school and engaged in agricultural work in the area. The last time he was seen alive was on April 18 and since then he has not returned home, which has caused great concern among his family and friends.

The news of his death has caused great consternation in the community, who have come together to demand justice for the minor and support his family in these difficult times.

The young man’s body was transferred to the Tello morgue, where the rigorous procedures will be carried out to determine the exact causes of his death and clarify what really happened to him.

As indicated, the lifeless body remained on the road for several hours waiting for the authorities to arrive to carry out the proper inspection, but no one arrived, a situation that led their own relatives to move the body to the morgue.

In social networks, the reactions to this unfortunate fact have not been kept waiting and they ask that the same be clarified and in case of a murder that those responsible be prosecuted promptly.

