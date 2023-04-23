The public frame is not in the least comparable to that to which we have always been accustomed to the “Mancini” of Fano, yet the team, coming from a historic victory that had been missing for 90 years at the “Riviera delle Palme” of San Benedetto and a second growing part of the championship, deserves something more.

The numbers of the last home match in the derby against Vigor Senigallia (which not everyone considers a derby) boded well. But the predictions of a water bomb and the news coming out of a more than hasty press that always tries to belittle who is the soul of this stadium certainly didn’t help.

Today’s guest is Montegiorgio with a decidedly more complicated ranking than Fano and, unfortunately, as often happens in this group F, the guest sector remains desolately empty.

Who certainly is not missing are the Panthers they Ultras Fano who have never failed to support their team during the year, making the players understand the sense of belonging and the importance of the shirt they wear. Also on this occasion, the choirs of the Fanesi are constant for the entire 90 minutes, with flags and patches that color the sector. To underline the greeting to Daniele Mei, historic ultras of Vis Pesaro, who passed away a few days earlier.

The game ends with a 3-1 in favor of Fano, with the usual greeting and the final “Geyser Sound” together with the whole team under the curve, synonymous with closeness and constant support.

Alessandro Barberini