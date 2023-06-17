Moby Fantasy arrived in Olbia, ‘the largest ferry in the world’ – Sardinia

news-txt”>

Leaving the Chinese Guangzhou Shipyard in mid-May and after a long crossing, the new generation ferry Moby Fantasy, the new flagship of the Moby fleet, has arrived in the port of Olbia for her maiden voyage. After the official presentation, the ship, which will have a sister ship named Legacy, will immediately enter service on the route between the Sardinian port of call and that of Livorno.

Moby Fantasy, with its Blue Whale painted on the side, is 237 meters long by 32 wide and has a gross tonnage of 69,500: “it is the largest passenger ferry ever built in the world, with a capacity of 3,000 passengers and 3,850 linear meters of rolling cargo”, says the company, recalling that the ship also has a green propulsion that allows “a saving in terms of emissions of over 50% compared to traditional ferries used on similar lines”.