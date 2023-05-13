Moist cheeks | stress in the pool

At the Feuchtwanger outdoor pool, preparations are in full swing so that the pool can finally open again on May 22nd. In addition to the usual work, employees at the building yard also had to replace around 1,000 broken floor tiles in the swimming pool. However, the bad weather repeatedly led to delays. Now the 50-meter pool is ready and filled, so that the triathletes can swim here tomorrow, Sunday. However, because of the cold water temperature, the athletes will have to wear neoprene suits, the city of Feuchtwangen reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

