Mollicone, ‘funds in Carditello to enhance equestrian art’ – Campania

(ANSA) – CASERTA, MAY 19 – “New funds at the Reggia di Carditello for the enhancement of equestrian art and for historical re-enactments”. This was announced by the president of the Culture, Science and Education Commission of the Chamber of Deputies Federico Mollicone during the institutional visit held at the Bourbon Palace located in San Tammaro, in the Caserta area; also present was the other member of the Commission, the Caserta deputy Gerolamo Cangiano. The parliamentarians also visited the Royal Palace of Caserta.

“The Royal Palace of Carditello – said the deputy Mollicone – has a precise natural vocation for the equestrian art, linked to the history of the Persano horses. A value that we intend to confirm and strengthen in collaboration with the Army, the Italian Federation of Equestrian Sports and other realities related to the equestrian sector. For this reason – he added – we are working hard with the new governance of the Foundation, so that it can identify accessible funds to enhance this great tradition, including through a program of events dedicated to historical re-enactments. this fund has already been doubled and a new edition will soon start with more resources and different criteria, open to institutional realities such as Carditello”.

The parliamentarians met with the president of the Real Sito di Carditello Foundation, Maurizio Maddaloni, and with the board members on the new enhancement projects of the Bourbon palace. “There is the government’s commitment – guaranteed Cangiano – for the definitive relaunch of the Real Site of Carditello. It is no coincidence that an agenda was approved, signed by me and by colleagues Cerreto and Zinzi, through which the executive undertakes to evaluate the redevelopment of the Royal Palace of Carditello, also evaluating the promotion of specific legislative initiatives, relating to urban and energy regeneration processes”. “The visit of the Culture Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, in the aftermath of the first inauguration of the new Board of Directors of the Foundation – explained the president of the Foundation, Maurizio Maddaloni – is a sign of great attention for the Real Site of Carditello and for the entire territory. Carditello can be an important driving force for development from a cultural, tourist and economic point of view. There is all the potential to become, once the restoration works are completed, a virtuous model for the Caserta and regional territory. The goal now is to develop synergies institutions and define a strategy to enhance the circuit of royal Bourbon sites and attract international visitors”. The mayor of San Tammaro, Vincenzo D’Angelo, is satisfied. “We are grateful for the attention that the Commission has shown and which bears witness to a sign of redemption for the entire territory. The municipal administration will always be close to the Board of Directors of the Real Sito di Carditello Foundation, and will work synergistically to relaunch the site” .(HANDLE).