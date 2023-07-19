Monagas begins the route to Miss Venezuela 2023

This Tuesday, July 18, Leudys González signed the accreditation to start the search for Miss Monagas 2023.

Leudys González will carry out the search for Miss Monagas 2023 for the great event of national beauty.

Leudys González, director of the Miss Venezuela franchise, signed this Tuesday, July 18, the accreditation with the Fifth Miss Venezuela to begin the search for the most beautiful woman in the state Monagaswho will represent us on the most beautiful night of the year.

The beauty season in Monagas has already begun and the whole team is preparing to work on what will be the events prior to the coronation gala heading to the most important beauty contest in the country.

In the coming days, the schedule of activities planned for what will be the Comprehensive Face-to-Face Evaluation (Epi) and the election of the new queen of beauty in the eastern capital will be announced.

González expressed being completely grateful to the Organization for the support and trust towards the work that has been carried out since the first edition, and invited to be attentive to social networks and the media before and during the contest.

