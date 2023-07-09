Moon phase today – the overview (July 2023)

Find out what the phase of the moon is today, Sunday 09 July 2023. All current events & phases of the moon here in the lunar calendar at a glance. Photo: Ptdz / Shutterstock.com

The moon is currently in the lunar phase of the waning crescent moon. The next phase of the moon is last quarter (Monday, July 10, 2023). We have summarized everything important for you here.

The moon has always fascinated people. Sometimes it shines in full and illuminates the entire night sky and sometimes only a small crescent can be seen from it. It also creates tides and ocean currents. But which phases of the moon are there and which phase of the moon is it today?

Moon phase today: waning crescent (04.07. – 09.07.23)

– The current dates:

Last moon phase: full moon Current phase of the moon today: waning crescent 04.07. – 09.07.23 Moonlight today: 56% Next moon phase: last quarter Next full moon: Tuesday, August 01, 2023 at 8:31 p.m Next new moon: Monday 17 Jul 2023 8:32pm

One speaks of the individual phases of the moon when the moon rotates around the earth is illuminated differently by the sun depending on the position. A lunar cycle lasts about 29.5 days (1). However, the tides are differentiated from the phases of the moon because it is a matter of the interaction of gravity and centrifugal force. However, during the phases of the full and new moon, the forces of the sun and the moon act together on the earth.

What phases of the moon are there?

During the entire lunar cycle, 4 or 8 phases of the moon are distinguished. The 4 main phases of the moon are new moon, waxing moon, full moon and the waning moon. All phases of the moon are distinguished as follows:

New moon: In the lunar phase of the new moon is the Moon between Earth and Sun (in conjunction). The side facing Earth is then completely in the shadow and is therefore dark. Increasing Moon: The waxing moon is the beginning of the lunar cycle. In this lunar phase, the moon is on the Illuminated from the right in the northern hemisphere and from the left in the southern hemisphere. First quarter: The first quarter is when the moon has reached the first half phase and is 50% illuminated. Waxing Crescent: The waxing crescent moon is more than 50% enlightened and is just before the full moon phase. full moon: One speaks of the full moon when the Earth between moon and sun (opposition) lies. From the night side of the earth, the moon is then fully illuminated. Waning Crescent: The waning crescent is also more than 50% illuminated, but the moon’s luminosity decreases with each passing day. Last quarter: The second quarter is the second half phase, when the moon is again 50% illuminated in its cycle. Waning Moon: The waning moon heralds the end of the lunar cycle. Then is on the Only the left side of the moon is illuminated in the northern hemisphere and the right side in the southern hemisphere.

Brand rule: If the crescent moon opens a bracket, it is a waning moon. If it closes the bracket, it is a waxing moon.

Moon phase calendar:

Today the moon is in the Moon phase of the waning crescent. The next The full moon will then be again on Tuesday, August 01, 2023 at 8:31 p.m take place, then the moon will shine again in its full extent. All current moon phases (2) can be found here in the overview:

July 08, 2023 – Waning Crescent: 67% July 09, 2023 – Waning Crescent: 56% July 10, 2023 – last quarter: 45% July 11, 2023 – waning moon: 34% July 12, 2023 – waning moon: 25% July 13, 2023 – waning moon: 16% July 14, 2023 – waning moon: 10% July 15, 2023 – waning moon: 5% July 16, 2023 – waning moon: 1% July 17, 2023 – new moon: 0% July 18, 2023 – waxing moon: 1% July 19, 2023 – moon waxing: 3% 20 July 2023 – waxing moon: 7% July 21, 2023 – waxing moon: 12% July 22, 2023 – waxing moon: 19% July 23, 2023 – waxing moon: 27% July 24, 2023 – waxing moon: 37% 25 July 2023 – waxing moon: 46% July 26, 2023 – first quarter: 57% July 27, 2023 – waxing crescent: 67% July 28, 2023 – waxing crescent: 77% July 29, 2023 – waxing crescent: 85% 30 July 2023 – Waxing Crescent: 93%