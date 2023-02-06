Taking this worrying panorama into account, the Mayor’s Office of the Industrial Municipality announced that 2023 will be the year of prevention and road safety.

They mentioned from the municipal administration that the campaigns on the matter will be carried out both in public and private entities and on city roads.

“We structured for this year, the so-called road safety chair for educational institutions from grade zero to eleven, with the goal of training a total of 14,000 kindergarten, elementary school and high school students, explained the Secretary of Traffic and Mobility of Dosquebradas , Angela Jazmin Hidalgo.

Likewise, the strategy aimed at the business sector was defined, which aspires to guide a population of a thousand people regarding traffic regulations and road safety, the official said.

Other trainings that already have the days and times planned, will cover the roads with the pedagogy of the so-called Safe Points to train drivers and users in a corrective action to take care of life on the road.