(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) There are more than 100 cases of local infections in 4 provinces, and some areas in Kunming implement temporary static management

China News Agency, Beijing, September 25th. Comprehensive news: China‘s National Health and Medical Commission announced on the 25th that there were 217 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in mainland China on the 24th, including 58 imported cases and 159 local cases. There were 719 new asymptomatic infections, including 118 imported cases and 601 local cases. No new deaths were reported.

As of 24:00 on the 24th, there are 2,947 confirmed cases in mainland China, a total of 5,226 deaths, and a total of 249,389 confirmed cases. There are 552 confirmed cases imported from abroad, with a total of 23,749 confirmed cases and no deaths.

4 provinces are adding more than 100 local infections each day, and 152 new cases have been added in Zhongwei City, Ningxia

On the 24th, 760 new local infections (confirmed + asymptomatic) were added in mainland China, and the number of cases fell below 1,000 for 7 consecutive days. Among them, the four provinces of Guizhou, Heilongjiang, Ningxia, and Tibet have increased local infections with more than 100 cases. On the same day, 159 new local confirmed cases came from 10 provinces: 86 in Guizhou, 40 in Sichuan, 11 in Heilongjiang, 8 in Tibet, 6 in Guangdong, 3 in Tianjin, 2 in Zhejiang, and 1 each in Guangxi, Chongqing and Ningxia.

There were 601 new cases of local asymptomatic infections that day, distributed in 18 provinces: 171 in Ningxia, 163 in Heilongjiang, 103 in Tibet, 94 in Guizhou, 26 in Sichuan, 9 in Tianjin and Xinjiang, and 11 in Hebei and Shaanxi. Each province has 5 or fewer new cases.

On the 24th, Ningxia added 1 new local confirmed case and 171 asymptomatic infections. The daily increase of local infections has exceeded 100 for two consecutive days, and has reached a new high in this epidemic. The above-mentioned infected persons involved the 4 cities of Zhongwei, Guyuan, Wuzhong, and Yinchuan, of which 1 new case and 151 asymptomatic cases were newly confirmed in Zhongwei City.

The outbreak in Ningxia began on September 20, and the number of infected people has continued to rise in recent days. As of 24:00 on the 24th, a total of 375 local infections (5 confirmed cases and 370 asymptomatic cases) have been reported in Ningxia, including more than 300 cases in Zhongwei City.

According to reports, the “September 20” outbreak in Ningxia is still locally concentrated (mainly in Zhongning County, Zhongwei City), and distributed at multiple points in the area, with Omicron BA.5.2 and BA.2.76 dual strains coexisting characteristic, but the source of infection is unclear. At present, the trend of the epidemic is still uncertain and there are risks of further development. However, with the steady progress of various key disposal measures, social control has achieved initial results.

The number of infected people in Heilongjiang has exceeded 100 for 5 consecutive days, and the outbreak in Harbin has been clustered.

Heilongjiang Province added 11 local confirmed cases and 163 asymptomatic infections on the 24th, and the daily increase of local infections exceeded 100 for 5 consecutive days. The above-mentioned infected persons are from Jiamusi City, Heihe City and Harbin City. As of 24:00 on the 24th, there are 68 local confirmed cases and 932 asymptomatic infections in Heilongjiang Province.

On the 24th, Jiamusi City added 5 local confirmed cases and 89 asymptomatic infections. In the past 6 days, more than 400 local infections have been reported. The epidemic in the city began on September 18. The virus was a variant of Omicron BA.5.2. At present, the epidemic has spread to many communities, and the prevention and control situation is grim.

Heihe City added 69 new cases of local infections on the 24th, all in Aihui District. According to reports, since the outbreak of a new round of the epidemic on September 8, Aihui District, Heihe City has reported a total of more than 300 local infections. The current round of epidemic in Heihe City is caused by local transmission caused by the imported Omicron strain, and multiple transmission chains have been found.

According to the report of Harbin City, the first cases of this round of epidemic in the city were found in the key groups of non-closed-loop management, and the rest were from the control groups. Gene sequencing results show that the virus in this outbreak is the evolutionary branch of Omicron BA.5.2, and the proportion of confirmed cases among infected persons is high, accounting for 60%. The transmission chain of the epidemic is clear, showing the characteristics of clustered transmission in families and places of residence.

The number of infected people in Guizhou has risen sharply, and the epidemic situation in Suining, Sichuan is still at risk of social transmission On the 24th, Guizhou Province added 86 new local confirmed cases and 94 asymptomatic infections. The daily increase in the number of local infections rose sharply after declining for six consecutive days. The above-mentioned infected persons are mainly from Bijie City (75 confirmed cases and 77 asymptomatic cases). The epidemic in Bijie City, Guizhou Province began on September 3, and the first case was from Zhijin County, who had returned from other places. As one of the key areas of the epidemic in Guizhou Province, Zhijin County has reported more than 1,500 local infections. However, since September 19, infected persons have appeared in Qixingguan District and Nayong County in Bijie City. In order to curb the spread and spread of the epidemic, Qixingguan District and Nayong County of Bijie City have successively decided to implement stricter temporary static management on some areas of Qixingguan District from 0:00 on the 25th until the whole district achieves the goal of social dynamic clearing. ; From 18:00 on the 24th to 18:00 on the 27th, 29 towns (streets) in Nayong County extended the silent control for 3 days. After the epidemic situation in Chengdu, Neijiang and other places continued to improve, Suining City has become the area with the largest number of daily infections in Sichuan Province. On the 24th, 10 new local confirmed cases and 8 asymptomatic infections were added in Suining City. There are currently 111 local infections in the hospital. Suining City announced on the 25th that as of 8:00 that day, the city has designated 66 high-risk areas and 53 medium-risk areas. At present, the epidemic situation in Suining is at a high level, the situation is still severe and complex, and the risk of social transmission still exists. Parts of Kunming implement temporary static management, Dalian resumes dine-in, Shenyang enters normal prevention and control Kunming City issued a notice on the 25th saying that in the early morning of the same day, 2 cases of people who were initially screened positive were found in Anning City. In response to the sudden outbreak of the epidemic, Kunming adjusted the epidemic prevention and control measures for key places and key personnel in the city, and suspended services at some subway stations. Anning City and Xishan District of Kunming also issued announcements one after another, and temporary static management of relevant areas will be implemented from 7:00 on September 25. According to a report from Dalian City, Liaoning Province, from 0:00 on the 25th, the city's theaters, bath centers, massage parlors, gymnasiums, Internet cafes, indoor scenic spots, dance halls and other leisure and entertainment venues will be opened in an orderly manner; restaurants and restaurants will resume dine-in; nursing homes, welfare Hospitals, aid stations, prisons, and mental health institutions will be released from closed management. Earlier official news said that the source of the "8.20" epidemic in Dalian was the accidental exposure of non-closed-loop management personnel in the quarantine hotel for inbound passengers, which led to the infection, which in turn caused the spread. This round of epidemics has reported more than 1,000 local infections. Since 0:00 on September 19, Dalian has resumed normal production and living order in an orderly manner, but at that time the opening of leisure and entertainment venues was suspended, and restaurants and restaurants were suspended for dine-in. Shenyang City announced on the 25th that as of 15:00 that day, a total of 40 cases were admitted to the city's new crown pneumonia treatment center. After 34 days, all local cases were discharged from the hospital. So far, the current round of epidemic in Shenyang has achieved the "three clearings" of new local infections, local cases in hospitals, and epidemic risk areas, and has entered the stage of normalized epidemic prevention and control. (Finish)

