The more than 1500 students enrolled in the Educational Institution Cesar Pompeyo Mendoza Hinojosaknown as the ‘megacolegio’, They have not started classes despite the fact that according to the schedule, they officially should have started academic work from Monday, January 30.

The main reason is that some parent representatives They continue to block the main entrance of the school, alluding that the municipal administration made decisions without taking into account the well-being of the students. They refer to the fact that as of this year the Diocese of Valledupar is the one that has the operation of said institution that had been managed by the Minuto de Dios Corporation.

As a result of this, blockades of main road to sit-ins inside and outside the academic cloister, which led to the fact that in the facilities of the Alcaldia meetings will be scheduled between the parties involved, in order to start the schedule that would allow the Diocese begin with the operation of said institution as established.

However, when the date of start of classesa group of parents continue to be established in César Pompeyo demanding the permanence of the minute of God As Jennifer Barreto, one of the mothers leading the demonstrations, assured this outlet. “This will not change until our requests are heard,” said.

Group of parents that remains in front of the mega-school as a protest. PHOTO: THE PYLON.

For their part, another community of parents who are not actively involved in the protests, but with whom they agree, argue that the disagreement lies in the fact that said change was never socialized and therefore they are officially unaware of what it would be like. working with the Curia.

Among them is Piedad Medranowhose 4 children receive education in this educational centerthe mother expressed that they are afraid of the change of operator because according to the information they have received, this transition will be unfavorable for the educational community of Cesar Pompeyo.

SECRETARIAT OF EDUCATION ANSWERS TO PARENTS

The parents took advantage of the interview we conducted with them from the newspaper THE PYLON to ask some questions to the Secretary of Education of the municipality of Valledupar Ivan Arturo Bolaño Bautewhich from this journalistic medium were transmitted to the official, who responded to each of them.

The Valledupar Secretary of Education, Iván Bolaño, responded to the concerns of parents. PHOTO: THE PYLON.

Will the faculty plant be maintained?

Yes, indeed, there is a qualification that is determined, including that it was made by the Minute of God before withdrawing the service, who said that they were the best teachers that were available and with the Diocese of Valledupar we said, guarantees must be given to the teachers who have been doing a good job.

What will happen to the modules that students have been receiving for free, will they charge for them?

Within the contractual process it is established that the operator must provide free of charge, because it is an obligation that is established in this model.

Will they change the student uniform?

No, that is one of the conditions that we place on the new operator, because it is an investment by the parents, what they are going to do is find a way to cover the logo or give it continuity gradually and temporarily.

Will the single-day operation continue?

These institutions are conceived under a single day, we cannot change the rules because it is within the institutional educational project and they will be maintained when the administration takes over these institutions with the official teaching staff, which will soon follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Education, for Therefore, the single day is maintained and there will be no affectation of any kind.

Finally, the official called on parents not to be manipulated by people who have political and private interests within the institution, because, according to what he said, they will be guaranteed the same conditions in the educational service that the previous operator had been performing, so way that does not affect the right to education of students.

JAIR PIMIENTA/EL PILON