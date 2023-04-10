This Sunday, the Scenic Eclipse cruise ship that transports 360 foreigners who come to know the different tourist destinations in the country arrived again in El Salvador.

The Government port teams attended to the tenth vessel of the 2022-2023 Cruise Season.

According to the authorities, tourists will explore different destinations, including the San Andrés and Joya de Cerén Archaeological Parks.

In addition, they highlight that El Salvador has now become a tourist attraction for internationals, which generates dynamism in the national economy.

They added that the implementation of successful security measures have placed the nation on an international scale, allowing it to have a good projection, development and economic growth.