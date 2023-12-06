More than 41 thousand pesos for a meal

Varadero Restaurant Charges Exorbitant Prices, Sparks Outrage

A Cuban woman recently took to social media to share an eye-popping bill of more than 41 thousand pesos that she paid after dining at the Laurent seafood restaurant in Varadero. The post quickly garnered attention and outrage, with many expressing shock and disdain over the exorbitant prices.

The bill, totaling 41,030 CUP, equates to approximately $205 in both euros and dollars. The prices of the dishes and drinks at the restaurant range from 140 CUP for a cola de pota to a staggering 10,000 pesos for a bottle of Marqués de Casa Concha wine. Some other notable prices included 800 pesos for a portion of fries, 800 pesos for a serving of white rice, and 2,400 pesos for a shrimp cocktail. One particular point of contention was the 700-peso charge for a simple bread and butter.

Numerous internet users expressed their shock and indignation at the exorbitant prices, with one individual comparing the cost of a cake named “Death by Chocolate” to a “massive heart attack” judging by the price. Other criticisms were directed at the 3,730-peso service charge, which pushed the total bill even higher.

The reactions to the post were a mix of incredulity and frustration, with one commenter questioning the mandatory legal rule on the preparation of cost sheets for all economic actors, and another sardonically declaring that the exorbitant prices were meant to “buy medicine for the people.”

The controversy has sparked a heated debate online, with many questioning the fairness and ethics of charging such high prices, particularly in a country where the average salary is significantly lower. The incident has also raised concerns about the lack of regulation and oversight in the restaurant industry.

The Laurent seafood restaurant has yet to respond to the public outcry, but the incident has undoubtedly shed light on the growing issue of inflated prices and consumer exploitation in the Cuban dining scene.

