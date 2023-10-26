More than one hundred countries today seek a resolution in the UN General Assembly on the war in Gaza

More than one hundred countries have asked to speak in a special session of the UN General Assembly that begins this Thursday to try to find a resolution, which in no case will be binding, on the war in Gaza, given the repeated inability of the Council of Security, which has already failed in four attempts.

The number of countries that have asked to speak, and that have done so in the previous days in the Security Council, give an idea of ​​the interest that the issue arouses in the United Nations building, and this despite the fact that the international organization sees itself unable to issue a clear and consensual signal about the conflict.

Jordan, representing the group of Arab nations – which also show an unusual unity – has presented to the Assembly a resolution that, unlike those of the Council, is not binding, but symbolic, but will serve to show how many countries align with Israel (and its ally the US) and how many demand an immediate ceasefire.

The resolution, in addition to calling for the unconditional cessation of hostilities, condemns Israeli measures that have led to massive population transfers in Gaza and attacks on people and civilian infrastructure.

Blocking resolutions on Gaza in the UN Security Council

In the past ten days, there have been four attempted resolutions in the Council that have encountered opposition from the United States or Russia – in this crisis aligned with China and the Arab countries – for an issue that goes beyond semantics. : Call for a ceasefire or just “humanitarian pauses” to route aid to the people of Gaza, as the US suggests.

The Washington Government has shown its arguments against the ceasefire: it says that it could help the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas to rearm and argues, with Israel, that a cessation of hostilities cannot be requested while there are 220 hostages (about thirty of them Americans). in the hands of Hamas.

And while the conflict jumps from the Council room to the Assembly room, the Secretary General himself, António Guterres, is in the middle of an intense campaign against him by Israel, which accuses him of bias in favor of Hamas. , while accusing all UN structures in general of systematically turning against Israel. With EFE

